OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable Playing XIs For CWC League-2 One-Day 2021, November 27, 1:00 PM IST

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC League-2 One-Day match between Oman and Namibia: Oman will be going up against Namibia for the second time in the CWC League-2 One-Day at Wanderers Cricket Ground on November 27, Saturday at 01:00 PM IST. The curtain-raiser between Oman and Namibia was a one-sided affair as Namibia scored an east victory by a decent margin of 40 runs.

Namibia ended up with 228 runs in their 50 overs. JJ Smit and Michael van Lingen were the standout performers for the team as they added 56 and 51 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. Chasing the score, Oman were destroyed by Namibia’s bowling line-up.

JJ Smit’s side produced a brilliant bowling effort to stop the opposition at 188 runs. Playing the match on Saturday, Namibia will be looking forward to continuing its domination in the competition. Oman, on the other hand, needs to get over their poor performance and make a comeback in the league.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs NAM Telecast

There will be no telecast of the OMN vs NAM match in India.

OMN vs NAM Live Streaming

The Oman vs Namibia game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

OMN vs NAM Match Details

The Oman vs Namibia contest will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground at 01:00 PM IST on November 27, Saturday.

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: JJ Smit

Vice-captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Bernard Scholtz

OMN vs NAM Probable XIs

Oman: Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh (c & wk), Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nestor Dhamba, Naseem Khushi, Fayyaz Butt

Namibia: JJ Smit (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Pikky Ya France, Mauritius Ngupita, Michau du Preez, Bernard Scholtz

