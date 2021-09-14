OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s CWC League Two 2nd match, September 14, 04:00 pm IST

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League Two 2nd match between the Oman vs Nepal: The 2019–2023 ICC Men’s World Cup League Two got underway on Monday, September 13, in Muscat, Oman. The inaugural edition of the newly announced cricket tournament will serve the purpose of a qualification procedure for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The matches are scheduled to be played till February 2023, with all the fixtures to be decided in a tri-series, and games will be played as One Day Internationals (ODI) format.

The second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two will see Oman (OMN) squaring off against Nepal (NEP) on Tuesday, September 14. The game will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat at 4:00 PM IST.

Oman is right at the top of the points table with eight wins in 10 games while Nepal is ranked second last with just two wins in four games. However, Nepal extended their winning streak as they defeated Papua New Guinea (2-0) in a prior series and they head into this fixture after they defeated USA in their first game of the ICC World Cricket League Two by five-wickets on Monday.

Bowling first, they restricted USA at 230/9 in 50 overs. Monank Patel made a well-deserved 100 off 114 balls for USA. Sandeep Lamichhane (2/35) and Sushan Bhari (2/31) were the pick of bowlers for Nepal. Chasing 231, Gyanendra Malla-led side got off to a good start, before eventually reaching the target with one over to spare and five wickets in hand. Opener Kushal Bhurtel added 84 in just 93 balls, while Rohit Kumar Paudel (62 not out) along with Binod Bhandari (37) took their team across the line.

Meanwhile, the hosts won their last seven matches before the break. The team have been in good form and come into this series after playing against Mumbai, it would be good to see if their winning form continues.

With both teams in great form cricket fans can expect a good contest at Al Amerat in the evening.

Ahead of the match between the Oman vs Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs NEP Telecast

The 2nd match will not be telecasted in India

OMN vs NEP Live Streaming

The match between OMN and NEP is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs NEP Match Details

The 2nd match between Oman vs Nepal will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket at 04:00 pm IST on Tuesday, September 14.

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aqib Ilyas

Vice-Captain: Jatinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Binod Bhandari

Batsmen: Gyanendra Malla, Jatinder Singh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Goud

All-rounders: Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sushan Bhari

OMN vs NEP Probable XIs:

Oman: Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, S.Kumar (WK), Zeeshan Maqsood, Sandeep Goud, Mohd Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Kallemullah, S.Mehmood, A.Khan

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sushan Bhari

