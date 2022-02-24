OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021/22 3rd Place Play-off, February 24, 3:30 PM IST

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021/22 match between Oman and Nepal: Oman and Nepal will lock horns in the third-place play-off contest of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021/22 on Thursday, February 24. The game will be hosted at the Al-Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), in AI Amerat, at 3:30 PM IST onwards. The host lost their semi-final game against Ireland by 56 runs after conceding 165 runs. On the other hand, Nepal had earlier won all the group stage games and finished in the first position in the Group A points table. However, they lost the semi-final game against the UAE by 68 runs.

In their last encounter in this tournament, Nepal had defeated Oman by 39 runs and would be aiming to put on a better result this time.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs NEP Telecast

OMN vs NEP match will not be telecast in India.

OMN vs NEP Live Streaming

The Oman vs Nepal game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

OMN vs NEP Match Details

The Third Place Play-off contest between OMN vs NEP will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), in AI Amerat, on Thursday, February 24. The game will commence at 3:30 PM IST.

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shoaib Khan

Vice-Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Kushal Bhurtel, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aamir Kaleem

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kaleemullah

OMN vs NEP Probable XIs:

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Khawar Ali, Aamir Kaleem, Khurram Nawaz, Naseem Khushi (WK), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Lokesh Bam, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Jitendra Mukhiya, Kamal Singh Airee, Bibek Yadav

