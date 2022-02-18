OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021/22 match, February 18, 11:30 AM IST

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2021/22 match between Oman and Nepal: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier is all set to be played from February 18 to February 24 at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat. The tournament will see as many as eight teams battling out against each other to confirm a berth in the final.

The eight participating nations have been divided into two groups of four teams each. Group A comprises Oman, Nepal, Canada, and the Philippines. Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Germany, and Bahrain form the part of Group B. The tournament is crucial for all the teams as the top two will qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled in Australia later this year.

The first match of the high-profile Qualifiers will be played between two teams of Group A, namely Oman and Nepal. Both the teams will be well prepared as they last played in the Oman Quadrangular T20I series. Oman finished at third place in the tournament after winning one of three league matches.

Nepal, on the other hand, struggled with its form. The team had the same number of wins as Oman but ended at last place due to a low net run rate.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs NEP Telecast

OMN vs NEP match will not be telecasted in India.

OMN vs NEP Live Streaming

The Oman vs Nepal game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

OMN vs NEP Match Details

The Oman vs Nepal contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 18, Friday.

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shoaib Khan

Vice-Captain- Dipendra Singh Airee

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asif-Sheikh

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Gyanendra Malla, Jatinder Singh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kashyap Prajapati

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kaleemullah

OMN vs NEP Probable XIs:

Oman: Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz

Nepal: Lokesh Bam, Kushal Bhurtel, Asif-Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Shiekh, Kamal Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abhinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Gyanendra Malla, Sharad Vesawkar

