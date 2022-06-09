OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Oman vs Nepal, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for OMN vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 19-23, OMN vs NEP match 86, June 9, Prairie View Cricket Complex, Waller County, 9:00 pm IST

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s OMN vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 19-23 match 86 between Oman vs Nepal: The 86th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 will be played on June 9, between Nepal and Oman. The match will start at 9:00 pm IST at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

Nepal ranks 4th on the points table with 18 points. So far, they have played 20 games, winning 9 and losing 11 of those matches. In their most recent fixture, Nepal lost to UAE by 8 wickets. Under the new leadership of captain Asif Sheikh, Nepal will be hoping to make a comeback against the Oman side.

With 40 points, Oman leads the points table in the ICC Cricket World Cup League. Out of the 32 matches, they have won 19, lost 11, and drew 1. Oman defeated Papua New Guinea by 85 runs in their last match of the league.

Although Oman seems to be the clear favourite in the match, Nepal can create an upset if they play well in all three departments.

Ahead of the match between Oman vs Nepal; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs NEP Telecast

The match between Oman and Nepal will not be telecast in India.

OMN vs NEP Live Streaming

The match between Oman and Nepal will be available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

OMN vs NEP Match Details

The OMN vs NEP match will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, Waller County, USA on Thursday, June 9, at 9:00 pm IST.

OMN vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee

Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs NEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh, Mohammad Naseem Khushi

Batsmen: Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kushal Bhurtel

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kamal Singh Airee

Oman vs Nepal Possible Starting XI:

Oman Predicted Starting Line-up: Kashyap Prajapati, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Nepal Predicted Starting Line-up: Asif-Sheikh (c&wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Aarif Shiekh, Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abhinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya

