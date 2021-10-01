OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 Match between Oman vs Papua New Guinea, October 1, 04:00 pm IST

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 between Oman and Papua New Guinea: The 5th match of the CWC League-2 one-Day will see Oman locking horns against Papua New Guinea on Friday, October 1. The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat and the game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM IST.

The hosts are in pretty good form, winning four of their last six games. However, they did lose their most recent match to Scotland by 18 runs. The visitors, on the other hand, haven’t had a great run so far. They have lost their last three ODIs, including a four-wicket defeat by Scotland on Wednesday. They really have to put up a spirited performance and need to get over the line.

Both Oman and Papa New Guinea have played three matches against each other in this format, where the home team have won on all occasions.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs PNG Telecast

The third ODI match between Oman and Papua New Guinea will not be broadcasted in India.

OMN vs PNG Live Streaming

The match between Oman vs Papua New Guinea can be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

OMN vs PNG Match Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 between OMN vs PNG will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat on Friday, October 1, at 04:00 pm IST.

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-Captain: Jatinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Naseem Khushi

Batters: Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Lega Siaka

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Kaleemullah

OMN vs PNG Probable XIs:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Suraj Kumar, Naseem Khushi (WK), Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (C), Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Gaudi Toka, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here