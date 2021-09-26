OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match, September 26, 11:00 AM IST

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 between Oman and Papua New Guinea: In the 44th match of the CWC league, Oman will go head-to-head against Papua New Guinea on September 26, Sunday at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. Oman and Papua New Guinea are experiencing contrasting rides in the competition so far.

Oman seem unbeatable in the competition as they are currently atop the standings. The team has won 11 out of their 14 games and are deemed as the favorites to win the championship. Oman were previously up against the USA in the 50-over match and it ended with the team scripting a win by 72 runs.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, have delivered a string of poor performances as they are yet to secure a victory in the competition. Guinea have lost all their nine matches so far and occupy the last position in the points table. PNG were defeated by Scotland in their last recent match by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs PNG Telecast

Oman vs Papua New Guinea match will not be broadcasted in India.

OMN vs PNG Live Streaming

The match between PNG and USA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs PNG Match Details

The ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on September 26, Sunday at 11:00 AM IST.

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jatinder Singh

Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suraj Kumar

Batters: Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Lega Siaka

All-rounders: Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Assad Vala, Charles Amini

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Chad Soper

OMN vs PNG Probable XIs:

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Pruthvikumar Macchie, Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar (wk)

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Jason Kila, Sese Bau, Chad Soper, Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Damien Ravu, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana

