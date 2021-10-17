OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 1 Between Oman vs Papua New Guinea , October 17, 03:30 pm IST

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Oman and Papua New Guinea: After a gap of five years, the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 edition will get underway on October 17 in the Middle East. This year, in its first,two associate members of the ICC – the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman — will co-host the T20 World Cup. Round 1 of the mega event begins on Sunday with a double header.In the first game, hosts Oman lock horns with Papua New Guinea on Sunday. The game will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), in Al Amerat, Oman and is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.

The home team posted good targets on board against Netherlands and Namibia. They lost the game against the former, but secured a victory against Namibia by 32 runs in the warm-up matches. On the contrary, the visitors lost all their warm-up matches, but they do have some impactful players in their ranks who will be keen to put up a spirited fight.

Ahead of today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match 1 between Oman and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs PNG Telecast

The Oman vs Papua New Guinea match can be watched live on Star Sports Network’s - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels.

OMN vs PNG Live Streaming

The OMN vs PNG match can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app with a subscription.

OMN vs PNG Match Details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 1 between Oman and Papua New Guinea will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman, on Sunday, October 17, at 03:30 pm IST.

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aqib Ilyas

Vice-Captain: Assad Vala

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Suraj Kumar

Batters: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Tony Ura

All-rounders: Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Gaudi Toka, Zeeshan Maqsood

Bowlers: Fayyaz Butt, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

OMN vs PNG Probable XIs:

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (C), Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Jason Kila, Kabua Morea, Kiplin Doriga (WK), Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Chad Soper, Gaudi Toka

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here