OMN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 Match between Oman v Scotland, September 28, 11:00 am IST

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 between Oman and Scotland: Oman will lock horns with Scotland in the third match of their tri-nation series on Tuesday, September 28, at the Al Amer at Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2). Papua New Guinea is also part of this series. The tri-nation series involving Oman, Scotland and PNG is a part of ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22, a tournament organised by the world cricket body as part of the qualification steps for the 2023 World Cup.

Scotland started the tri-nation series on a high note by defeating PNG by six wickets on Saturday, September 25. In the next game, Oman was hammered by PNG by 110 runs. Meanwhile, Oman also tops the table with 24 points in 15 games in the tournament. Scotland is placed at the third spot with 11 points in nine games.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs SCO Telecast

The third ODI match between Oman and Scotland will not be broadcasted in India.

OMN vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between Oman vs Scotland can be live-streamed on Fancode app and website.

OMN vs SCO Match Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-22 between OMN vs SCO will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat on Tuesday, September 28, at 11:00 am IST.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayan Khan

Vice-Captain: Matthew Cross

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Suraj Kumar, Aqib Ilyas, George Munsey

All-rounders: Aqib Ilyas

Bowlers: Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan

OMN vs SCO Probable XIs:

Oman Predicted Playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan

Scotland Predicted Playing XI: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Gavin Main, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif

