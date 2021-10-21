OMN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 21, 7:30 PM IST

Oman vs Scotland Dream11, OMN vs SCO Dream11 Latest Update, OMN vs SCO Dream11 Win, OMN vs SCO Dream11 App, OMN vs SCO Dream11 2021, OMN vs SCO Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, OMN vs SCO Dream11 Live Streaming

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 between Oman and Scotland:

The tenth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will see Oman locking horns with Scotland. The fixture between the two group B teams is scheduled to be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground on October 21, Thursday, at 7:30 PM IST. Both Oman and Scotland need a victory in the Thursday match to confirm a top-two finish.

Oman got off to a good start in the T20 tournament as they scripted an emphatic win over PNG by ten wickets. However, the team failed to continue the momentum as they ended up on the losing side in their next match against Bangladesh. With one victory from two league matches, Oman are second in the points table. To confirm their qualification for the Super 12 round, the team needs to win against Scotland by a decent margin.

Scotland, on the other hand, have emerged as the best Group B team so far. They are unbeatable in the competition so far as they defeated Bangladesh and PNG by six runs and 17 runs respectively. However, Scotland’s qualification for the next round is hanging by a thread due to a low net run rate.

Ahead of the match between Oman and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs SCO Telecast

Star Sports holds the television rights for Oman vs Netherland match.

OMN vs SCO Live Streaming

Disney + Hotstar app will stream Oman vs Netherland match live.

OMN vs SCO Match Details

The match between Oman and Scotland will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground on October 21, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- George Munsey

Vice-Captain- Jatinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Jatinder Singh

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Chris Greaves

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

OMN vs SCO Probable XIs:

Oman: Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem

Scotland: Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask

