OMN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I between Oman and Sri Lanka, October 7, 03:30 pm IST

OMN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I Match between Oman vs Sri Lanka: Oman and Sri Lanka are set to cross swords against each other in the two-match T20I series as part of the build-up for their upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will kick-start on October 17. The opening T20I match between Oman and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, October 7, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). The match is set to begin at 03:30 pm (IST).

Oman are heading into this series after playing in the ICC Men’s Cricket World League 2, where they finished at the numero uno spot.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka lost to South Africa 1-2 in their previous T20I series. The island nation are coming into this event to get used to the pitches in Oman as they are lasted to play the ICC World Cup qualifiers on the same venue later this month.

Here are all the details regarding today’s first T20I match between Oman and Sri Lanka:

OMN vs SL Telecast

The 1st T20I match between Oman and Sri Lanka will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

OMN vs SL Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the 1st T20I match between Oman and Sri Lanka is available on the SonyLIV app.

OMN vs SL Match Details

The 1st T20I match between OMN vs SL will be played on Thursday, October 7 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). The game between Oman and Sri Lanka will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

OMN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Avishka Fernando

Vice-Captain: Kusal Parera

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Parera

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Dinesh Chandimal, Aaqib Ilyas, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Bilal-Khan, Dushmantha Chameera

OMN vs SL Probable XIs:

Oman Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Sufyan Mehmood, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka ©, Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

