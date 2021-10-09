OMN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I Between Oman and Sri Lanka, October 9, 08:00 pm IST

OMN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I Match between Oman vs Sri Lanka: The second and last T20I match of two-match series between Sri Lanka and Oman will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Saturday, October 9. Sri Lanka is leading the T20I series by 1-0 as they won the opening match by 19 runs.

On Saturday, when the two teams will face-off once again, Sri Lanka will look to clinch the series. On the other hand, Oman will look to level the series by winning the second fixture of the tournament.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 162 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs with Avishka Fernando (83 runs) top-scoring for his side.

In reply, Oman managed to score just 143 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Ahead of the second T20I match between Oman and Sri Lanka; here is all you should know:

OMN vs SL Telecast

The 2nd T20I match between Oman and Sri Lanka will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

OMN vs SL Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Oman and Sri Lanka is available on the SonyLIV app.

OMN vs SL Match Details

The 2nd T20I match between OMN vs SL will be played on Saturday, October 9 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). The game between OMN vs SL will begin at 08:00 pm (IST).

OMN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Avishka Fernando

Vice-Captain: Dasun Shanaka,

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Parera

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Jatinder Singh, Dinesh Chandimal, Aaqib Ilyas

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Zeeshan Maqsood, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Bilal-Khan

OMN vs SL Probable XIs:

Oman Probable Starting XI: Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Sufyan Mehmood, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Khawar Ali

Sri Lanka Probable Starting XI: Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka ©, Kusal Perera (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

