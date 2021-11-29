OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Final Check Captain Vice-captain and Probable Playing XIs for CWC League-2 One-Day between Oman and the United Arab Emirates November 29, 01:00 PM IST

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CWC League-2 One-Day match between Oman and the United Arab Emirates: Oman will fight against the United Arab Emirates in the 51st match of the CWC League-2 One-Day at Wanderers Cricket Ground. The match will kick off on November 29, Monday at 01:00 PM IST. Oman are doing well in the competition and will thus start the Monday match as favorites.

Oman are ruling the points table with 29 points to their name. The team has featured in a total of 20 matches, winning 14 and losing five games. The team is coming after getting better off Namibia in their last match by nine runs. All the Oman players are in fine touch and the team will fancy continuing the winning momentum for the rest of the tournament.

UAE, on the other hand, might find it tough to cope up with the competition. The team played their last match of this tournament in January 2020. Thus, the players might take some time to cope up with the format. Overall, the team has featured in just seven league games so far. With three victories, three losses, and one canceled match, they are sitting at sixth place.

Ahead of the match between Oman and the United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs UAE Telecast

There will be no telecast of the OMN vs UAE match in India.

OMN vs UAE Live Streaming

The Oman vs United Arab Emirates game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

OMN vs UAE Match Details

The Oman vs United Arab Emirates contest will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground at 01:00 PM IST on November 29, Monday.

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Zeeshan Maqsood

Vice-Captain- Muhammad Usman

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Muhammad Usman, Sandeep Goud

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali

OMN vs UAE Probable XIs:

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Nestor Dhamba, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud

United Arab Emirates: CP Rizwan, Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan

