OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match, February 8, 11:00 AM IST

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match between Oman and the United Arab Emirates:Oman and the United Arab Emirates will square off against each other in the 59th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League (CWC) League 2 on Tuesday, February 8. The game will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), in AI Amerat, Oman at 11:00 AM IST onwards.

The hosts were completely dominated by UAE in the last two matches. They didn’t utilize the home conditions effectively and were outplayed by the visiting team. They failed to defend a massive 307/9 in the first game, as UAE’s Chirag Suri’s 115, Vrittya Aravind’s 89 and then Basil Hameed’s 61 off just 33 balls blitzkrieg helped help their team to chase down the score with one over to spare. Hameed once again starred in winning the second game for UAE, this time with the ball. He returned with magical figures of 5/17 under seven overs to help bundle out Oman at 195. Despite some initial hiccups, the UAE comfortably reached the target with four wickets in hand.

The third and final encounter gives the visiting team a chance to strengthen their fourth position in the points table and reduce the gap between them and the United States. Meanwhile, Oman will be disappointed to have lost both games so far and will be aiming to pull one back on home soil.

Ahead of the match between Oman and the United Arab Emirates; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs UAE Telecast

OMN vs UAE match will not be telecasted in India.

OMN vs UAE Live Streaming

The Oman vs United Arab Emirates game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs UAE Match Details

The Oman vs United Arab Emirates match will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), in AI Amerat, Oman at at 11:00 AM IST on Tuesday, February 8.

OMN vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jatinder Singh

Vice-Captain: Chirag Suri

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs UAE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batters: Chirag Suri, Jatinder Singh, Muhammad Usman, CP Rizwan

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Basil Hameed

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

OMN vs UAE Probable XIs:

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (wk), Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja

