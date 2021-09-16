OMN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s CWC League Two 3rd match, September 16, 04:00 pm IST

OMN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League Two 3rd match between Oman vs United States of America: Table-toppers Oman will lock horns with second-placed United States in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Thursday, September 16. The riveting encounter will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) and is scheduled to start at 04:00 PM IST.

USA suffered a five-wickets loss against Nepal in the opening game of the series on Monday and they will be looking to bounce back. Opting to bat first, USA posted 230/9 on the back of a hundred from wicketkeeper-batsman Monank Patel. However, they failed to defend the total as Nepal chased it down with five wickets in hand and an over to spare.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their winning streak. They registered a five-wicket win over Nepal in theiropening fixture on Tuesday. In that match, they first bundled Nepal for 196 runs and chased down the target in 31.1 overs.

Ahead of the match between Oman vs United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs USA Telecast

The 3rd match will not be telecasted in India.

OMN vs USA Live Streaming

The match between OMN and NEP is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OMN vs USA Match Details

The 3rd match between Oman vs United States of America will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket at 04:00 pm IST on Thursday, September 16.

OMN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jatinder Singh

Vice-Captain: Monank Patel

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Monank Patel

Batsmen: Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Jatinder Singh, Sushant Modani

All-rounders: Karima Gore, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige

OMN vs USA Probable XIs:

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Naseem Khushi, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (WK), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jaskaran Malhotra, Nisarg Patel, Karima Gore, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Elmore Hutchinson, Saurabh Netravalkar (C)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here