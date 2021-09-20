OMN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 match, September 20, 4:00 PM IST

OMN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s CWC League 2 between Oman and the United States of America: Oman and the United States of America will square off against each other in the sixth match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2. The match will be played on Monday, September 20, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 4:00 pm IST. Oman are the clear favourites in this encounter. The two teams have played against each other three times in the ICC Men’s CWC league and Oman has prevailed in all of them.

The last match between the two sides saw Oman outclassing USA by four wickets. Batting first in the match, United States posted 178 runs in their 50 overs. Karima Gore was the highest scorer with 44 runs. Chasing 179, Oman completed the target within 49.4 overs.

Oman are currently top of the standings with10 victories from 13 league matches. The USA, on the other hand, are sitting in second place with seven victories and eight losses under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Oman and the United States of America; here is everything you need to know:

OMN vs USA Telecast

Oman vs United States of America match will not be broadcasted in India.

OMN vs USA Live Streaming

The ODI match between Oman and the United States of America will be streamed live on FanCode.

OMN vs USA Match Details

The match between Oman and the United States of America will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on September 20, Monday at 4:00 pm IST.

OMN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Steven Taylor

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for OMN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Monank Patel

Batsmen: Jatinder Singh, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Ayaan Khan

All-rounders: Karima Gore, Zeeshan Maqsood, Muhammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Bilal-Khan, Nosthush Kenjige

OMN vs USA Probable XIs:

Oman: Suraj Kumar(wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan

United States of America: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Karima Gore, Nosthush Kenjige, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Dominique Rikhi, Nisarg Patel, Monank Patel(wk), Jaskaran Malhotra, Saurabh Netravalkar, Elmore Hutchinson

