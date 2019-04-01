On April Fool’s Day, ICC’s Twitter Handle Has a Field Day

As part of our efforts to make the game more appealing to younger generations, the ICC will be applying both numbers and Instagram handles to kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship. pic.twitter.com/XnvantQfc9— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among the most eager endorsers of the idea!
Should toss influence a game of cricket has always been debated and ICC came up with a very interesting suggestion to use Twitter Poll decide about who should bat or bowl first.
In further changes ahead of the World Test Championship, the tradition of the coin toss will be replaced by a @Twitter poll, allowing fans at home to decide who bats and bowls! pic.twitter.com/7wOuB8psZJ— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
Thinking about the players comfort is paramount for the governing body and so this move to allow players to wear shorts when the temperatures soar above 35°C only seemed fair.
Should the temperature reach 35°C, the ICC's updated playing conditions will allow all Test players the option to wear shorts ☀ pic.twitter.com/TEFHahhPkL— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
Cricket fans often complain about commentary and in a move to bring the action even closer to the followers, the ICC said that it would allow commentators to be on the field during play.
In a move to bring fans even closer to the sport, broadcasters will have the option to position commentators on the field of play behind the slips cordon pic.twitter.com/l8FMdFcCZ9— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
This though isn’t a new phenomenon as during a game between West Indies and Rest of World XI at Lord’s, Nasser Hussain was seen commentating from the field of play with a microphone and a GoPro camera on his head.
Runouts often make for a good viewing for everyone apart from those involved, in order to make it even more interesting, ICC announced a rule which would allow teams to run players out at both ends.
After taking a catch, the fielding team will be permitted to complete a 'Double Wicket Play' by running out the other batsman ✌ pic.twitter.com/1XN6rAT9lD— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
Spreading the game has always been one of the top priorities for ICC and they came up with a novel idea to spread the game across the globe by incorporating terminologies from the other sports.
Two minor changes will be made to cricket terminology with no balls and dot balls to henceforth be known as 'Faults' and 'Aces'. pic.twitter.com/3gFdhO4c59— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
Teams have often complained about the twilight period being troublesome, in a move to make it a motivating period of play, ICC said runs scored during such phases will count for more.
Runs scored in the evening session of day/night Tests will count double, creating a new and exciting strategic element ✖2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Hqzzwe8sbY— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
“But how much does he average away?” – The question that has always thrown around while comparing players. The World Test Championship will have more prominence given to away runs thereby ensuring fairplay.
And finally, should teams be level on the World Test Championship table, the first tie-breaking criteria will be 'Away Runs.'— ICC (@ICC) April 1, 2019
So which of these initiatives are you most looking forward to? #CricketNotAsYouKnowIt pic.twitter.com/HHxUvxdv7k
Kudos to the ICC’s social media team, if nothing else, these tweets got fans talking and who knows, some of this may one day become a reality!