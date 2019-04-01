Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
On April Fool’s Day, ICC’s Twitter Handle Has a Field Day

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
(Credit: ICC/Twitter)

On April Fool’s day, the world’s governing body got a bit creative on its Twitter handle. They decided, without any warning of course, to alert fans about a plethora of ‘rule changes’ that are to be introduced in the game. Starting with allowing not just numbers but also Instagram handles to the shirts of players starting with the World Test Championship.




Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among the most eager endorsers of the idea!



Should toss influence a game of cricket has always been debated and ICC came up with a very interesting suggestion to use Twitter Poll decide about who should bat or bowl first.




Thinking about the players comfort is paramount for the governing body and so this move to allow players to wear shorts when the temperatures soar above 35°C only seemed fair.




Cricket fans often complain about commentary and in a move to bring the action even closer to the followers, the ICC said that it would allow commentators to be on the field during play.




This though isn’t a new phenomenon as during a game between West Indies and Rest of World XI at Lord’s, Nasser Hussain was seen commentating from the field of play with a microphone and a GoPro camera on his head.

Runouts often make for a good viewing for everyone apart from those involved, in order to make it even more interesting, ICC announced a rule which would allow teams to run players out at both ends.




Spreading the game has always been one of the top priorities for ICC and they came up with a novel idea to spread the game across the globe by incorporating terminologies from the other sports.




Teams have often complained about the twilight period being troublesome, in a move to make it a motivating period of play, ICC said runs scored during such phases will count for more.




“But how much does he average away?” – The question that has always thrown around while comparing players. The World Test Championship will have more prominence given to away runs thereby ensuring fairplay.




Kudos to the ICC’s social media team, if nothing else, these tweets got fans talking and who knows, some of this may one day become a reality!
April fool DayiccOff The Field
First Published: April 1, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
