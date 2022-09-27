On Brendon McCullum Birthday, a Look at the Bazball Inventor’s Performance as Coach

Brendon McCullum, one of the most lethal batters ever to play the game of cricket, started his coaching career in 2019. McCullum was back in the headlines earlier this year after he was appointed as the head coach of the England Test team. McCullum, along with skipper Ben Stokes, changed England’s approach towards Tests by adopting an aggressive style of cricket – Bazball.

In August 2019, McCullum retired from all forms of cricket. It did not take too much time for him to secure a new role. Ten days after his final game, McCullum was named the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise- Trinbago in the Caribbean Premier League and Kolkata in IPL.

McCullum’s coaching stint, just like his playing career, has been nothing less than sensational. As McCullum celebrates his 41st birthday today, it is time to recall his performance as the coach of multiple teams.

CPL 2019

Trinbago, under McCullum’s coaching, finished the league stage of CPL 2019 in the fourth spot. Trinbago registered two victories at the Eliminator but failed to win the second qualifier. Defending champions Trinbago finished the season in the third position.

CPL 2020

Trinbago improved their show in the very next season and produced a sensational brand of cricket. They remained unbeaten in the tournament and emerged as the winners of CPL 2020.

IPL 2020

McCullum made his IPL debut as a coach in 2020. Kolkata Knight Riders finished their IPL journey in the fifth spot. Kolkata had missed out on playoffs on the basis of net run rate.

IPL 2021

McCullum’s Kolkata showcased terrific cricket in IPL 2021 and managed to reach the final. But the former Kiwi skipper’s dreams of winning the prestigious trophy were shattered after Kolkata suffered a 27-run defeat in the summit clash against Chennai Super Kings.

International cricket

For Kolkata, it was a dismal start to their IPL 2022 campaign. They could only manage to win five of their first 12 games that season. McCullum eventually relinquished the post and he was appointed as England Test team coach in May 2022.

In his first assignment as England Test coach, McCullum was up against New Zealand. McCullum’s England had whitewashed New Zealand in that three-match series.

England defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth Test to level the series 2-2 in July 2022.

England Test team, under McCullum’s coaching, got the better of South Africa in the three-match series.

