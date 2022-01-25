On Cheteshwar Pujara's 34th Birthday, Wishes Pour in From Fellow Cricketers And Fans

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who has represented the country in 95 Tests and five one-day internationals, celebrates his 34th birthday today. Undoubtedly hailed as one of the greatest Test batters of India, the Test cricketer’s position in the Indian team has been compared to that of a crisis manager - demonstrating strength and guiding the squad to victory in key matches. So far, the right-handed batsman has scored 6,713 runs with 18 hundreds and 32 fifties.

As wishes from fans and friends started pouring in, teammate and former captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli paid a tribute to him on his birthday by sharing a throwback still of both of them in action on the field on his Instagram story with these words: ‘Wishing you another wonderful year of happiness and joy.’

He was also wished by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a tweet that showcased his career statistical highlights and called him one of Team India’s ‘grittiest batters.’

100 international matches6,764 international runs18 international hundreds Here’s wishing @cheteshwar1 - one of #TeamIndia‘s grittiest batters - a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/I0ZgMmf0dw — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2022

Pujara also received a greeting from Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari. ‘Happy Birthday Cheteshwar,’ he said in the tweet and added: ‘Have a fantastic year!’

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1Have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/HKfAT4SFhU— Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 25, 2022

Harbhajan Singh also left a birthday wish for the test cricketer.

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 God bless you.. stay happy and healthy— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 25, 2022

Wasim Jaffer, the former Indian cricketer, described Pujara as ‘the first of his name, the last of his kind.’ In his tweet, he also wished the man a happy new year.

First of his name, last of his kind.Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 have a wonderful year ahead pic.twitter.com/WU7a6VmaXT— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 25, 2022

Scores of Pujara’s fans and followers took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday and send him their best wishes.

Happy Birthday Pujara ❤️Hero of our one of the greatest test series victories in history (2018-19 Australia Tour) pic.twitter.com/MjrstKXoe3— Girish (@Chandra__Girish) January 25, 2022

Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in 2010 in Bengaluru and has often been touted as a successor to the legendary Rahul Dravid after the senior batsman announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2012. Despite his teammates KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, and Virat Kohli being knocked out early in the match, Cheteshwar Pujara put forth an outstanding effort against Australia in 2018-19, scoring 123 runs in the first Test in Adelaide.

