On Gautam Gambhir’s Birthday, Cricketers Send Heart-Warming Wishes on Social Media

Former India opener, Gautam Gambhir turns 39 on October 14 and wishes are pouring in from the cricket fraternity and fans for the left-hander. Currently a Member of Parliament, Gambhir also represented Delhi domestically. During his cricketing years, he was the captain for Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here’s how members of the cricket fraternity are celebrating Gambhir’s birthday:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India reminisced the former international’s best records from 2007, 2011 and other international matches.

“2007 World T20-winner Trophy, 2011 World Cup-winner Trophy, 242 international matches, 10,324 runs, Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia, “ reads the tweet by BCCI Official.

2007 World T20-winner 2011 World Cup-winner 242 international matches, 10,324 runs Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UaERKjQUOH — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also marked Gambhir’s birthday with a special social media post. To wish the Kolkata based franchise’s former skipper, the official handle shared a picture of Gambhir holding the winning trophy. The team is a two time IPL champion under the captaincy of Gambhir.

The Twitter post reads, “Join us in wishing former skipper @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL.”

Former Indian player Suresh Raina shared a picture of the two during one of the games they partnered in the pitch for India. He wished Gambhir saying, “Happy birthday Gauti bhai

@GautamGambhir. May you keep inspiring everyone with you amazing work & continue to make us all proud. Wishing you the best of health & happiness.”

Happy birthday Gauti bhai ⁦@GautamGambhir⁩. May you keep inspiring everyone with you amazing work & continue to make us all proud. Wishing you the best of health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/Tv0tT2OeTP — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 14, 2020

Yuvraj Singh sent Gambhir lots of love with a picture of them together on the ground. Yuvraj wrote in a Twitter post, “Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day. May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society. Waise cake kahan hai bhai?”

Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society Waise cake kahan hai bhai? pic.twitter.com/yZCDyEOp3M — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2020

Former Indian cricketer, Rudra Pratap Singh, wished Gambhir happy birthday with a throwback picture. RP Singh wrote via Twitter, “Tough and a fighter in cricket but off the field a great company! Happy Birthday Gauti. #gautamgambhir #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir”

Tough and a fighter in cricket but off the field a great company! Happy Birthday Gauti. #gautamgambhir #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/CYctKL89mi — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 14, 2020

Several users of the micro-blogging site are trending #gautamgambhir in honour of the former cricketer’s birthday.