On Gautam Gambhir’s Birthday, Cricketers Send Heart-Warming Wishes on Social Media

- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD/(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonMatch Ended194/2(20.0) RR 9.7
BLR
KOL/(20.0) RR 9.7
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
On Gautam Gambhir’s Birthday, Cricketers Send Heart-Warming Wishes on Social Media
Former India opener, Gautam Gambhir turns 39 on October 14 and wishes are pouring in from the cricket fraternity and fans for the left-hander.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 14, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
Former India opener, Gautam Gambhir turns 39 on October 14 and wishes are pouring in from the cricket fraternity and fans for the left-hander. Currently a Member of Parliament, Gambhir also represented Delhi domestically. During his cricketing years, he was the captain for Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Here’s how members of the cricket fraternity are celebrating Gambhir’s birthday:
The Board of Control for Cricket in India reminisced the former international’s best records from 2007, 2011 and other international matches.
“2007 World T20-winner Trophy, 2011 World Cup-winner Trophy, 242 international matches, 10,324 runs, Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia, “ reads the tweet by BCCI Official.
2007 World T20-winner
2011 World Cup-winner
242 international matches, 10,324 runs
Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UaERKjQUOH
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also marked Gambhir’s birthday with a special social media post. To wish the Kolkata based franchise’s former skipper, the official handle shared a picture of Gambhir holding the winning trophy. The team is a two time IPL champion under the captaincy of Gambhir.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR at Sharjah, Highlights: As it Happened
The Twitter post reads, “Join us in wishing former skipper @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL.”
Join us in wishing former skipper @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/tcmqM7VSV0
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 14, 2020
Former Indian player Suresh Raina shared a picture of the two during one of the games they partnered in the pitch for India. He wished Gambhir saying, “Happy birthday Gauti bhai
@GautamGambhir. May you keep inspiring everyone with you amazing work & continue to make us all proud. Wishing you the best of health & happiness.”
Happy birthday Gauti bhai @GautamGambhir. May you keep inspiring everyone with you amazing work & continue to make us all proud. Wishing you the best of health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/Tv0tT2OeTP
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 14, 2020
Yuvraj Singh sent Gambhir lots of love with a picture of them together on the ground. Yuvraj wrote in a Twitter post, “Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day. May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society. Waise cake kahan hai bhai?”
Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society Waise cake kahan hai bhai? pic.twitter.com/yZCDyEOp3M
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2020
Former Indian cricketer, Rudra Pratap Singh, wished Gambhir happy birthday with a throwback picture. RP Singh wrote via Twitter, “Tough and a fighter in cricket but off the field a great company! Happy Birthday Gauti. #gautamgambhir #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir”
Tough and a fighter in cricket but off the field a great company! Happy Birthday Gauti. #gautamgambhir #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/CYctKL89mi
— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 14, 2020
Several users of the micro-blogging site are trending #gautamgambhir in honour of the former cricketer’s birthday.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking