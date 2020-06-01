On Global Day of Parents, Sachin Tendulkar Shares Precious Old Picture

Many in our country consider Sachin Tendulkar to be a “cricketing god” and several others see him as a source of inspiration. A perfect idol figure, Sachin often uses his popularity to create social awareness. At the start of the lockdown he was seen sharing the right way of washing hands and the importance of social distancing.
Now, as India is slowly unlocking, the master blaster has another reminder for us. Marking the Global Day of Parents, the master blaster has asked his huge fan following to stand beside their parents. The United Nations marks June 1 as the Global Day of Parents.
Posting a black and white picture with his mother and father, Sachin wrote how the current volatile situation meant the elderly required extra care.
View this post on InstagramThe unconditional love, support and attention that our parents showered on us as we were growing up laid our foundation as individuals. In my life too, the support and guidance from my parents helped me become the person I am today. In these challenging times, our parents need us more than ever. It’s our responsibility to take care of them & even more so now during these tough times. #globaldayofparentsA post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jun 1, 2020 at 4:04am PDT
Sachin can be seen resting his head on the lap of his mother as his father pats his legs. Sachin, now a father of two, posted the picture with a touching caption.
Before he had stated how it is the “love, support and attention” we get from our parents that help us become whatever we are today. The same was with him, he added.
