On His birthday, Kevin Pietersen Wants Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo For Chelsea

Kevin Pietersen is one of the greatest English batsmen of the modern era. The former England captain was the pioneer of his team’s aggressive brand of cricket in the limited-overs format. Pietersen also has an impressive presence on social media and often is in the news because of his off-the-cuff tweets. Apart from cricket, Pietersen is also passionate about football and is a big fan of the English club Chelsea. On the occasion of his 42nd birthday on June 27, Pietersen put out a delightful tweet with a reference to the London club. “All I want for my birthday is signing for Cristiano [Ronaldo] signing for Chelsea,” read the tweet.

All I want for my birthday is @Cristiano signing for @ChelseaFC 🚀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 27, 2022

Pietersen is friends with Chelsea legends like Ashley Cole, John Terry and Frank Lampard. In fact, Pietersen even did his rehabilitation at the club, while he was recovering from his Achilles tendon injury.

Pietersen is a hard-core fan of the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo too. Therefore, like many Chelsea fans, Pietersen also wants to see Ronaldo at Stamford Bridge. Within a few hours, Pietersen’s tweet has gone viral with hundreds of comments.

Considering Ronaldo’s recent form and that of his club Manchester United, Twitter users poked fun at Pietersen’f birthday wish.

“Can’t be a Chelsea fan if you actually want that to happen,” read one comment.

Can’t be a chelsea fan if you actually want that to happen — Toby (@TobyKacary) June 27, 2022

Another user asked, “Do you want Chelsea to play in Europa too?”

Do you want Chelsea to play in europa too? — Navvv (@boranavneet) June 27, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo made an emotional return to Manchester United last summer in a £12 million deal. The 37-year-old striker was expected to lead the Red Devils to silverware once again. However, Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford has not produced desired results for the Premier League giants. Nevertheless, Ronaldo has scored 18 Premier League goals for United which is just five behind joint Golden Boot-winners Mo Salah and Son Heung Min.

On the other hand, Chelsea has also gone through a tumultuous last few months after longtime owner Roman Abramovich sold his beloved club to American businessman Todd Boehly.

