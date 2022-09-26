On International Daughters Day, CSK Share Adorable Reel Featuring MS Dhoni & Co With Their Daughters

International Daughters Day was celebrated across the world on Sunday – September 25. Several celebrities took to the social media platforms and shared endearing photos and videos with their daughters.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings shared an adorable reel on Instagram that features players like MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa among others with their daughters.

The clip starts with delightful pictures of Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. It also highlights the father-daughter relationship of other iconic CSK cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu.

Uthappa, who retired recently, was blessed with a daughter earlier this year in July.

CSK captioned its post, “Super #DaughtersDay to the little ones that shower the world with #Yellove!” The post has gained a lot of attention and has garnered more than 900,000 views on Instagram.

Several fans showered their love on the post through the comments section.

Although, social media users did not forget to point out that the video didn’t feature Suresh Raina and his daughter. Raina has played a key role in CSK’s success in IPL.

One CSK fan wrote, “Raina and his daughter are missing in this video.”

Another CSK follower commented, “Are you serious CSK management, where is chinna thala?”

The last few days have brought tremendous joy to CSK fans. Last week, Board of Control for Cricket in India president (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly informed all state association members that the next edition of IPL will be played on the home and away basis. The Covid-related restrictions have now come to an end and this will allow the board to bring back the original format.

This will undoubtedly offer the die-hard CSK fans a much-awaited chance to experience MS Dhoni’s to Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

It will also be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja will return to the Chepauk Stadium. Speculations are rife that Jadeja may leave CSK ahead of next year’s IPL.

