On Prithvi Shaw’s Birthday, Top 5 Performances of Team India's Wicketkeeper-batter

Touted as the next Sachin Tendulkar by many, Prithvi Shaw captured the imagination of cricket fans with his 546 runs (off 330 balls) innings in Mumbai’s Harris Shield tournament in 2013. He was only 14-year-old at the time. Young Shaw was delivering impressive performance not just in Indian condition but also in a country like England. His talent gave him the title of the next big thing of Indian cricket. With impressive performances in domestic cricket, Shaw soon made his international debut in 2018.

As he celebrates his 22nd birthday today, we take a look back at his promising cricketing journey and list his memorable innings from international and IPL cricket.

134 against West Indies, Rajkot, 2018 (Test)

Shaw announced his arrival in style with an impressive ton in his debut against West Indies in 2018. Opening the first inning with KL Rahul in the first match of the Test series, Shaw scored 134 runs off 154 balls and stitched crucial partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli.

Shaw joined the illustrious list of debutant centurions of the Indian team that includes the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Mohammed Azharuddin and others.

43 against Sri Lanka, 2021 (ODI)

While he missed out on scoring his first-half century in an ODI match, his quickfire 43 of 23 balls set the tone for the Indian run chase against Sri Lanka in the first match of the 2021 ODI series. Shaw opened the batting with captain Shikhar Dhawan and launched a lethal attack on the Lankan bowling attack.

Building on the fiery start given by Shaw, Indian chased down the target of 263 runs in just 36.4 overs

99 against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019

Batting first, the Kolkata Knight Riders had posted a total of 185 runs on the board. Delhi Capitals needed a good start to stand a chance in the match and that’s what Shaw delivered. He played a blistering knock of 99 runs off just 55 deliveries.

Shaw missed out on a well-deserved IPL century and Delhi capital finished their run chase with a tie. However, the team eventually won the match in a Super Over contest.

66 against KKR, 2020

Another season, another match and another fiery inning of Shaw against KKR. Batting first in the match in Sharjah, DC was looking for a good start. Shaw opened the innings with Dhawan and launched his trademarks attack on the KKR bowlers.

He completed his half-century 35 balls and finished his innings with a score of 66 off 41 balls before getting dismissed by Kamlesh Nagarkoti. DC went on to score a massive total of 228 runs and eventually won the match by 18 runs.

82 against KKR, 2021

Shaw struggled with his form during the large part of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League but things were completely different in 2021. In the match against KKR in Ahmedabad this year, Shaw displayed some next-level power hitting and helped Delhi Capitals to chase down the target of 155 runs in 16.3 overs. Shaw scored 82 runs in just 41 balls.

