'On Second Day Intensity Level is..' Jhulan Goswami Offers Glimpse Inside Mumbai Indians' Training

Mumbai Indians have already begun their training sessions ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and many other international stars such as Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr joined up with the rest of their teammates in Mumbai after the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

While Harmanpreet’s side reached the semifinal wherein they suffered a heartbreaking 5-run defeat to the defending champs Australia, there is no time to rest for many of the international stars as the WPL 2023 kicks off on March 4 with MI taking on Gujarat Giants in the inaugural fixture at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Thus, Mumbai Indians have already begun their training from Saturday, February 25, the franchise’s bowling coach and mentor Jhulan Goswami revealed that even though it’s just been two days of training so far, but the sessions have all been very intense.

The second day of the team camp of Mumbai Indians was full of intense training and team bonding sessions.

The legendary Indian pacer who announced her retirement from the sport last year revealed that all the players are gelling very well together.

“When we come to the ground, no one’s a legend. It’s about focusing on our work. The manner in which the girls put in effort today, the way they were on the field as a team, the communication, we tried to connect with them as well," said Goswami.

“There was a lot of fun, lot of fun activities were going on, so it was good, On a second day intensity level is so high, It was a good experience," she added.

Earlier, the Mumbai Indians franchise, bought by Indiawin Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries was the second most expensive team purchased in the WPL bidding for a price of Rs 912.99 crore ($111 million approximately).

The franchise will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while they will have an all-women coaching staff, led by head Charlotte Edwards, Goswami, and ex-India all-rounder Devika Palshikar who will serve as the batting coach.

