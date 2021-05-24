CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » On This Day: 2009 IPL final - Anil Kumble's 4/16 Goes in Vain as Herschelle Gibbs, Bowlers Help Deccan Chargers Claim Title

On This Day: 2009 IPL final - Anil Kumble's 4/16 Goes in Vain as Herschelle Gibbs, Bowlers Help Deccan Chargers Claim Title

On This Day: 2009 IPL final - Anil Kumble's 4/16 Goes in Vain as Herschelle Gibbs, Bowlers Help Deccan Chargers Claim Title

RCB had been one of the strongest teams in the 2009 edition and they were on the verge of winning the T20 title.

Ever since the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been at the center of attraction. Despite having some of the world-class players in their squad, the Bangalore outfit is yet to win their maiden title. There was a time when world cricket leaders including Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Mark Boucher, and Jacques Kallis played for RCB.

RCB had been one of the strongest teams in the 2009 edition and they were on the verge of winning the T20 title but in a sad turn of events, the franchise lost the finals by just six runs against Deccan Chargers. It was also one of the rarest moments when in the finals, the Man of the Match award was presented to a player from the losing side. RCB skipper Anil Kumble led from the front in the marquee event and for his brilliant efforts, he was presented with the Man of the Match award.

The highly-anticipated finals commenced with Kumble winning the toss and inviting Deccan Chargers to put the total off the board. The first innings was RCB dominating the game for a major portion as Kumble went all guns blazing against the opposition’s feeble batting line-up. Kumble ran through the batting order to pick as many as four wickets including Venugopal Rao, Rohit Sharma, Andrew Symonds, and Adam Gilchrist.

Due to the exploits by Kumble (4/16), Deccan Chargers were heading towards an embarrassing total. However, Herschelle Gibbs played a sublime knock of 53 runs to drive the Chargers to a decent total of 143 runs on the scoreboard.

Chasing 144, RCB experienced a bad day at the office with the willow as their batting line-up shattered like a pack of cards. No batter could even score 34 runs and as a result of the same, the franchise lost the game by six runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches