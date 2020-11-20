- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar Becomes First Batsman to Cross 30,000-run Barrier
Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman in the history of cricket to reach the milestone of 30,000 international runs on Day 5 of the first Test between India and visiting Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad. It was the final day of the Test and Tendulkar came out to bat with India in a spot of bother at 209 for 3 still trailing Lanka by a fair bit with almost a whole day's play still remaining.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 20, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman in the history of cricket to reach the milestone of 30,000 international runs on Day 5 of the first Test between India and visiting Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad. It was the final day of the Test and Tendulkar came out to bat with India in a spot of bother at 209 for 3 still trailing Lanka by a fair bit with almost a whole day's play still remaining.
Tendulkar and Gambhir put together 66 for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed. With VVS Laxman at the other end, a Very Very Special moment in the history of international cricket was witnessed in the 89th over of the Indian innings (and the 44th of the day). Chanaka Welegedara, the left-arm seamer, had the distinction of also being an integral part of it!
Tendulkar clipped an inswinger from Welegedara to deep square leg for a single - his 35th run of the innings but more significantly the sum of his 12,812 Test runs, 17,178 ODI runs and 10 T20I runs (from the one T20I he played in his career) added to 30,000 international runs. He became the first batsman to reach the milestone. And remains alone in that exclusive one-man club! No other batsman has yet crossed the barrier. Kumar Sangakkara, with 28,016 runs from 594 international matches has come the closest. Amongst active batsmen, only Virat Kohli stands a chance of reaching the milestone in the next few years - The Indian Test captain has an aggregate of 21,901 runs from 416 international matches.
Tendulkar went on to record his 88th international hundred in the match (43rd Test century) and put together an unbeaten match-saving partnership of 137 for the fifth-wicket with Laxman. The little master was undefeated on 100 off 211 deliveries and spent almost 5 hours (298 minutes) at the crease. The match ended in a draw.
Tendulkar ended his 24-year career with 34357 runs in 664 international matches at an average of 48.52 with 100 hundreds and 164 fifties.
