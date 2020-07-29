Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

On This Day 29th July, 2006: Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara Rewrite History Books With Marathon Partnership

The marathon partnership set up a huge innings and 153-run win over the visiting Proteas, who had AB de Villiers in the team and were led by Ashwell Prince.

July 29, 2020
Two of the most respected and loved batsmen from Sri Lanka - Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara - broke the record for the biggest partnership in Test cricket as they kept on doing what they do best - batting and forced South Africa into submission, in Colombo.

The marathon partnership set up a huge innings and 153-run win over the visiting Proteas, who had AB de Villiers in the team and were led by Ashwell Prince.

The legendary duo batted for nearly three days and posted a record 624-run stand in Colombo for the third wicket as the likes of Dale Steyn and Makhaya Ntini toiled away.

Jayawardene scored 374 and Sangakkara made 287.

South Africa simply couldn't get the better of them. The previous record was also held by a Sri Lankan pair - Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama - who had a 576-run stand against India.

Sri Lanka scored a massive total of 756/5 after South Africa had been cheaply dismissed for 169 in the first innings.

Muralitharan took 4 wickets in the first innings, and 6 in the second. South Africa did show some fight in the second innings as Jacques Rudolph and Mark Boucher scored fine half-centuries but that was never going to be enough.

The game will always be remembered for the master-class batting display from the two legends and also two best friends off the field. They decided to bat and simply continued for eternity. It will indeed take a special effort to break this record.

