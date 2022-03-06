On This Day 51 Years Ago, Sunil Gavaskar Makes Test Debut for India vs West Indies

India legend Sunil Gavaskar made his Test debut against West Indies exactly 51 years ago on this day. ‘The Little Master’ went on to play for 16 years and is widely seen as one of the greatest batsmen in Test cricket history. The Mumbai batsman went on to represent India in 125 Tests, scoring 10122 runs at an average of 51.12. He has scored 34 Test centuries and 45 fifties. Gavaskar also scored 3092 runs from 108 One-Day Internationals, averaging 35.13.

Last year after he completed 50 years of Test debut, Gavaskar recalled how it is he felt when he was presented with his India cap and blazer. “I can’t still believe 50 years have gone past. It almost feels like yesterday. Every school kid’s dream is to play for India. That was my dream as well," Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“I was given the India cap along with the blazer as well as the sweaters before the start of the tour. I had kept that cap in my kit bag, I was determined not to use it till I actually played for India. To put it on Day 1 was just an amazing, amazing feeling," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar has continued to serve the game post his retirement in various roles apart from commentating, at one point serving as the chairman of the ICC cricket committee and even the interim BCCI president.

