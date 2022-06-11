On This Day 2011: Andre Russell Scripted ODI History Against India By Scoring 92 Runs From Number 9

On this day 11 years ago, Andre Russell etched his name in history by producing one of the best fighting knocks in an ODI match against India. Russell scored an unbeaten 92 runs off 66 balls while batting at number nine at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. It is the highest individual score by any batsman from number nine. Russell’s blistering knock was laced with eight boundaries and five sixes. However, his splendid effort went in vain as India won the match by three wickets.

Batting first, West Indies had a decent start as they added 65 runs for the second wicket after losing Kirk Edwards for a duck off the second ball of the match. However, after that, West Indies’ batting collapsed as they lost their next six wickets for 31 runs. The reason behind West Indies’ collapse was their inability to counter leg-spin as India’s Amit Mishra picked three wickets and conceded just one run during that period.

After losing seven wickets for just 96 runs in 29.3 overs, West Indies needed something special, some extraordinary batting to reach a respectable total. And they found that special someone in Russell, who scored 42 runs off the last 14 balls he faced, as West Indies huffed and puffed their way to 228 for eight in 50 overs.

Russell walked to bat at number nine and added 78 runs for the eighth wicket along with Carlton Baugh. However, Munaf Patel ended their partnership by removing Baugh from the attack in the 46th over. Patel also finished the match with three wickets in his kitty.

After Baugh’s dismissal, it was just a one-man show as Russell and Kemar Roach added 50 runs in the next 4.4 overs. Roach contributed with just 7 runs (off 10 balls) in their partnership.

In the end, despite a few hiccups ,India won the match by three wickets. Rohit shone with the bat for India, he scored 86 runs off 91 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

For West Indies, Roach and Daren Sammy picked four wickets each.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here