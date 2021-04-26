CRICKETNEXT

On This Day: Ankit Rajpoot Creates History, Takes 5/14 for Punjab vs SRH in IPL 2018

This Day That Year: Rajpoot also became the first uncapped player and first bowler from KXIP to take a five-wicket haul in the history of the cash-rich league

On this day three years ago, the right arm pacer Ankit Rajpoot produced a brilliant spell of fast bowling to pick up the first five-wicket haul of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Despite, Rajpoot’s heroics, Kings XI Punjab, now renamed as Punjab Kings, lost the match by 13 runs.

On April 26, 2018, Rajpoot opened KXIP’s attack and knocked off SRH’s top three batsman – Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, and Wriddhiman Saha in his first, second and third over, respectively. Rajpoot showed impeccable control with the ball and kept taking wickets on a regular interval by consistently hitting the deck hard and troubling the batters.

Rajpoot was recalled by Punjab to ball the last over of the match and he once again proved his worth by taking the wicket of Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and well-settled Manish Pandey. In total, Rajpoot took 5 wickets and conceded just 14 runs in his allotted 4 overs. Incidentally, Rajpoot also became the first uncapped player as well as the first bowler from KXIP to take a five-wicket haul in the history of the cash-rich league.

Riding on Rajpoot’s exception bowling, Punjab restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 132 runs for the loss of six wickets in their quota of 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad bowled out Punjab for 119 runs in 19.2 overs and won the match by 13 runs. For SRH, Rashid Khan starred with the ball. Rashid bagged three wickets in the match, giving away 19 runs in his quota of four overs.

Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and Shakib Al Hasan also picked two wickets each. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle were the only Punjab batsmen who were able to cross the mark of 20 runs. Rahul scored 32 runs off 26 balls with the help of four boundaries and one six.

