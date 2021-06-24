On This Day: At Lord's Team India Bowled Out For 42 Runs, Captain Ajit Wadekar Retired

The Indian cricket team failed against England in the second innings 47 years ago on this day at the Lord’s ground. It was India’s lowest score in Test cricket at the time. In this test match in 1974, the Indian team, led by Ajit Wadekar, was defeated by England by an innings and 285 runs. Last year, India’s lowest run record was broken when the star-studded team was reduced to just 36 runs in Adelaide, Australia.

Wadekar’s team included veteran players like Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Vishwanath, Madan Lal, Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna and Bhagwat Chandrashekhar.

England scored 629 runs in the first innings

After winning the toss and batting first, England made 629 runs in the first innings, with hundreds from Dennis Amis (188), Mike Dennis (118), and Tony Greig (106). Apart from that, John Edrich also had a 96-run inning. Bishan Singh Bedi grabbed six wickets for India, however, he handed up 226 runs in 64 overs. Syed Abid Ali took two wickets for 79 runs while Erapalli Prasanna took two wickets for 166 runs.

Farokh Engineer and Vishwanath fought

India got off to a terrific start owing to the opening combination of Sunil Gavaskar and Farokh Engineer. For the first wicket, both players added 131 runs. Chris Old dismissed Gavaskar after he scored 49 runs. After scoring only 18 runs, Captain Wadekar, who was batting at number three, was able to continue. Following that, Gundappa Vishwanath scored 52 runs, with Engineer scoring the most with 86. The Indian team dispersed like a pack of cards. In the first innings, Team India, on the other hand, managed to score 302 runs. Chris Old got four wickets for England, while Mike Hendricks took three.

In the second innings, only one batsman reached double digits.

In the first innings, England gained a 327-run lead. India came out to play follow-on, but they could only face 102 balls in the second innings. The Indian squad was restricted to 42 runs in 17 overs in the second innings. On 18 runs, Eknath Solkar stayed unbeaten and was the team’s leading run-scorer. In the second innings, England’s Geoff Arnold took four wickets and Chris Old took five.

Wadekar retires after defeat

India defeated the West Indies 1–0 in 1970–71, England 1–0 at home in 1971, and England 2–1 in 1972–73 on a tour to India before the Test series with England. In this series, England defeated India 3-0. Following Lord’s, England won the third and final Test at Birmingham by an innings and 78 runs. Wadekar’s last test turned out to be this one. Indian fans were enraged by the loss, and they pelted stones at Wadekar’s home. Wadekar, on the other hand, was removed from his West Zone captaincy following the series’ 3-0 victory. When Wadekar learned of this, he announced his retirement from cricket.

