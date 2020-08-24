On This Day -- August 24, 1971: India Register First Test Win in England at The Oval

1971 was a breakthrough year for Indian cricket. It was this year that a little known State Bank of India employee Ajit Wadekar was handed the reins of Indian cricket. It was this very same year a batting prodigy called Sunil Manohar Gavaskar came to the fore. What they both did to Indian cricket needs no mention.
But more than that, it was this year that the Indian team realized that they too can win overseas and win big. A win in West Indies in April was followed by a win on English soil.
Also read: Yasir Hameed Slams Two Tons in Test Debut Against Bangladesh
It was in England that India played their first Test match, hence a victory there almost 40 years later was a long time coming.
It was this day in 1971, that India beat England by 4 wickets to clinch their first-ever Test series in England.
India dominated the first Test of the series, which ended in a draw, while rain came to their aid in the second match at Old Trafford, where they had to chase a mammoth total of 420. India ended up reaching 65 for 3 on the fourth day while rain took away the final day's play.
12 Years of Virat Kohli: Kohli Makes India Debut Against Sri Lanka at Dambulla
With the series level at 0-0, both teams then met at The Oval in the final match. England were bowled out for 355 batting first, with Bishan Singh Bedi and Eknath Solkar picking up 5 and 4 wickets respectively.
In reply, India made 284 runs as the hosts took a 71-run first-innings lead.
Bhagwat Chandrashekhar then starred with the ball for India picking up a match-winning 6-wicket haul to bundle out England for 101 in the second innings. He finished with figures of 8 for 114 in the match as India chased down the target of 173 with four wickets in hand to record a historic series win at the Oval on 24th August, 1971.
This series brought the trio of Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Bedi to the fore. Consider this stat 244 wickets fell in the series. Chandraskehar, Prasanna and Bedi accounted for 197 of them.
India’s win in Oval inspired the next generation of cricketer who grew up visualizing success overseas. For, this win instilled the belief among the budding cricketers which ultimately led to paradigm shift. Poor visitors, no longer.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
On This Day -- August 24, 1971: India Register First Test Win in England at The Oval
This day in 1971, India beat England at the Oval. The fact that India played their first Test match in England only added upto the hype.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings