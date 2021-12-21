On This Day, Australia's Don Bradman Was Dismissed on Zero; Lost Ashes Test To England

Legendary Australian cricketer Sir Donald George Bradman, nicknamed, “The Don", is still hailed as the greatest batsman of all time. He was often called a “run-machine” as he had a Test batting average of 99.94. His brilliant innings are often quoted by cricket commentators during live matches. However, he had also been dismissed in two consecutive innings without scoring a single run. This happened on this day in 1936.

In 1936, Don Bradman became the captain of the Australian team for the first time in the Ashes series. However, he had a bad experience in the first match as a captain. Under his captaincy, the Australian team lost the first two Tests of the series against England in Brisbane and Sydney. In two innings of these two Tests, Bradman was dismissed for zero.

For the first time, Bradman was dismissed without scoring a run in the second innings of the first Test match in Brisbane. This Test was played in 1936 from December 4 to 9. Australia lost the first Test to England by 322 runs.

The second Test of this series was played in Sydney from December 18 to 22. Even in the first innings of this Test, the burden of captaincy was heavy on Bradman. He was out on the very first ball while batting in the first innings on this day — on December 21. Australia lost the Sydney Test by an innings and 22 runs

Hence, Australia fell to successive defeats in the opening two Tests as Bradman made two ducks in his four innings in the first two test matches of 5 match series against England.

In the next two matches, Bradman scored 270 in Melbourne and then backed it with another double-century — 212 — in Adelaide. The last match of the series was also played in Melbourne, and he scored 169 runs. After losing the first two games, Australia won the next three under Bradman’s captaincy and won the series.

