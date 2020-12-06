- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
On This Day: Birth of Three Indian Stars - Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer
It is quite a coincidence that Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, three contemporary big players for India all share the same birthday!. We look at some numbers which define the careers of these three players:
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 6, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
The 6th of December is a very auspicious day in Indian cricket. Three of India's national cricketing stars - their premier fast bowler, new 'finisher' and ace all-rounder and one of the most talented young batsmen, were all born on this very day. It is quite a coincidence that Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, three contemporary big players for India all share the same birthday!
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
We look at some numbers which define the careers of these three players:
RAVINDRA JADEJA - PREMIER SPINNER IN TESTS, A GENUINE ALL-ROUNDER AND THE NEW FINISHER
The eldest of the lot, Ravindra Jadeja was born in Navagam-Khed in Saurashtra in 1988.
213: Number of Test Wickets for Jadeja
Jadeja has picked 213 wickets in just 49 Tests at an average of 24.62 - marginally better than the great R Ashwin.
2000 & 150: Number of Runs and Wickets for Jadeja in ODI cricket
Ravindra Jadeja - Excelling In His New Avatar as 'Finisher'
Jadeja belongs to a select Club of three Indians who have scored a minimum of 2000 runs and picked at least 150 wickets in ODIs. The other names on the list are legends - Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. Overall, there are 26 such all-rounders in the history of ODI cricket.
46.73: Jadeja's Average in International Cricket since September, 2018
Since September 2018 from the Oval Test, from positions 6,7 and 8, Jadeja has scored 1215 runs in 42 innings at a strike rate of 74.49, including one hundred and 9 fifties. His average of 46.73 is the highest amongst the 30 batsmen who have batted a minimum of 20 innings at positions 6-8 during this time-frame.
JASPRIT BUMRAH - AMONGST THE BEST CONTEMPORARY FAST BOWLERS IN THE WORLD
Jasprit Bumrah has an exceptional record in all three formats of the game and was born on the 6th of December, 1993 in Ahmedabad.
20.33: Bumrah's Bowling Average in Test Cricket
Bumrah has had a great start to his Test career and has picked 68 wickets in just 14 Tests at 20.33 apiece at a strike rate of 45.3. Still early days, but just for perspective, his average places him at number 6 (min. 65 wickets) amongst fast bowlers in Test history!
4.65: Bumrah's Economy Rate in ODI Cricket
Bumrah has the best economy rate for any fast bowler from a major cricket playing nation since his debut in January, 2016.
6.66: Bumrah's Economy Rate in T20I Cricket
Bumrah has the best economy rate for any fast bowler from a major cricket playing nation since his debut in January, 2016
SHREYAS IYER - A GOOD START TO HIS ODI CAREER
His performance against Australia in the ODI series notwithstanding, Shreyas Iyer has had an excellent start to his ODI career for India. He was born exactly a year after Bumrah, in Mumbai.
44.83: Iyer's Batting Average in ODI Cricket
Iyer has an aggregate of 807 runs in 19 innings at a strike rate of 100.74 including one hundred and 8 fifties in ODI cricket
52.18: Iyer's Batting Average in First Class Cricket
Iyer has scored 4592 runs in 54 matches at a strike rate of 81.54 including 12 hundreds.
