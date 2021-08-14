On This Day: Bradman Scored Duck in Final Match, Sachin Tendulkar Hit Maiden Century

August 14 is an iconic date for two legends of cricket - Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin remembers this day in 1990 when he hit his maiden Test century and went on to become the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. For the late Australian great, this date is a reminder of what he could have achieved. Bradman, who is widely regarded as the greatest batsman of all time, was dismissed on a duck in his last Test match on August 14, 1948. He needed just four runs to attain a Test average of 100.

Bradman finished his career with a Test average of 99.94, just 0.6 points short of the magical figure. All he needed was four runs, but England spinner Eric Hollies had other intentions and Bradman was clean bowled on the second ball. Such was Bradman’s luck that he did not get to bat in the second innings as England lost the match by an innings and 149 runs.

England was bundled up for 52 runs in the first innings, and that remains the team’s lowest score in Tests at home.

On the other hand, August 14 was the day when Sachin scored his first of 51 Test centuries of his career. India was playing against England at Old Trafford in 1992, and required 408 runs to win. With 183/6, India was set for a debacle, but Sachin along with Manoj Prabhakar stabilised the innings and managed to draw the match. Sachin made an unbeaten 119 runs.

Sachin was only 17 years and 107 days old when he made his first century. He was the second youngest to hit a Test ton behind Pakistan’s Mushtaq Mohammad, who achieved the feat when he was just 17 years and 78 days old. Later, Bangladesh’s Mohammad Ashraful broke this record in 2001 at the age of 17 years and 61 days.

