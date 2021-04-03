ON THIS DAY: Carlos Braithwaite Hit Four Consecutive Sixes to Seal West Indies' Second World T20 Triumph

The venue was Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The home team, India, were knocked out in the semi-final and yet surprisingly 66,000 people turned up to watch what was going to be an epic encounter between England and Windies.While the Englishmen defeated New Zealand to secure a place in the final, it was West Indies that pulled off a massive upset in the second semi-final on India, the tournament favourites.Anyway, India was out, Windies were the underdogs, and England entered the field on April 3, 2016, exactly five years ago, as favourites.

Batting first, England had a terrible beginning to their innings as they were reduced to 3/23 in just 4.4 overs. But courtesy of Joe Root’s 54 off 36 deliveries, England managed a respectable total of 155/6 in 20 overs on a wicket that hadn’t seen many high-scoring encounters.

Even though this was not the Windies of the 1970s-80s, they still boasted of the charismatic Chris Gayle, the hard-hitting Marlon Samuels, and captain Darren Sammy, who could change the complexion of the game at any moment.

Like England, Windies, too, lost early wickets and were tottering at 11 for the loss of three top-order batsmen in the third over. With Gayle and Simmons back in the Windies dugout, England thought they had one hand on the trophy.

But Samuels had different plans. He anchored the Windies’ innings and took them closer to the total. However, the man, who was going to put the last knell in England’s coffin, was a young all-rounder from Barbados.

Windies needed 19 off the last over. It was a battle of star-all rounders — Ben Stokes for England and Carlos Braithwaite for Windies — now. Brathwaite pulled the first ball for a six but it still looked in the favour of England. Stokes ran in for the second ball and this time it was dispatched into the crowd over long-on.

Windies could now believe they had a chance with only 7 needed off 4 balls. Stokes came in once again, but the right-handed West Indies player was in the form of his life. He swung it over long-off this time for the third six in a row.

On the fourth delivery, Brathwaite banished the ball once again to the crowd, winning the game for his team by 4 wickets. Ian Bishop, who was on the commentary team, screamed,”Carlos Brathwaite, remember the name,” something the fans will always remember.

This was the second instance when Windies won the T20 World Cup. They had won it the first time in 2012.