On This Day, December 10 2018: Cheteshwar Pujara Stars in Rare Test Win for India in Australia

It was a rare Test match win for India Down Under - only their 6th in 45 Tests till then in Australia. The win gave India the ascendancy in the series.

Adelaide was playing host to the series opener of India's highly anticipated Test tour to Australia of 2018-19. India, electing to bat first, were in trouble and had lost their openers and Virat Kohli within the first hour of play. Ajinkya Rahane also exited after a brief stay which worsened India's morning to 41 for 4. Cheteshwar Pujara, the New Wall of India, meanwhile was rock solid at one end. He resurrected the innings with a 45-run stand with Rohit Sharma. However at 127 for 6, India were in the danger of being bowled out within 150.

Pujara battled it out against the likes of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins and forged a 62-run partnership with R Ashwin.

He brought up a dogged and defiant hundred - one of the best of his illustrious Test career - off 231 deliveries - and was finally dismissed courtesy a run-out for 123. India finished with 250 in their first innings.

A good all-round effort from the Indian bowlers meant that India cleaned up Australia for 235 and gained a slender first innings' lead. India replied with 307 in the second innings.

Pujara was again the top-scorer with 71 though this time there were significant contributions from KL Rahul (44) and Rahane (70). Australia, set 323 for a win, gave India a real fight but were ultimately dismissed for 291 giving the visiting team a 31-run victory.

Although they were beaten in the second Test in Perth, they came back to beat the hosts by a big margin in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG before playing out a draw in Sydney. India had recorded their first ever Test series win in Australia.

The roots of this win were laid with a victory at the Adelaide Oval on the 10th of December.