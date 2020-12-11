On This Day, December 11 2004 - Sachin Tendulkar Equals Sunil Gavaskar's Test Record

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar recorded his 34th Test hundred and equaled the record of the great Sunil Gavaskar for the maximum hundreds in Test cricket.

India vs Bangladesh, First Test, Dhaka, December 10-13, 2004: Irfan Pathan picked up five wickets as hosts Bangladesh, put in, were bowled out for 184. India lost three quick wickets on Day 2 and were reduced to 68 for 3 before Sachin Tendulkar paired up with Sourav Ganguly and put together 164 for the fourth wicket. During the 59th over of India's innings, Tendulkar recorded his 34th Test hundred and equaled the record of the great Sunil Gavaskar of the maximum hundreds in Test cricket history!

The two Indian geniuses were followed by three Australians - Steve Waugh (32), Don Bradman (29) and Allan Border (27). India ended Day 2, the 11th of December, on 348 for 7 with Tendulkar unbeaten on 159.

Coincidentally, both Gavaskar and Tendulkar registered their respective 34th Test hundred in their 119th Test. The difference, however, was in the number of innings. While Gavaskar took 206 innings, Tendulkar was quicker and equalld the record in 192 innings.

Tendulkar went on to record his highest Test score of 248 not out in the innings facing 379 deliveries spending 552 minutes at the crease. His effort included 35 boundaries. He put together a record 133-run stand for the last wicket with Zaheer Khan - the highest for the tenth-wicket in India's Test history and the joint sixth-highest overall!

India amassed 526. Pathan picked six wickets in the second innings to dismiss Bangladesh for 202 handing India victory by an innings and 140 runs.

Tendulkar ended a glorious Test career with the highest aggregate and hundreds in the history of the format. He played 200 Tests and scored 15921 runs at a batting average of 53.78 including 51 hundreds.

He leads the second-highest on aggregate runs, Ricky Ponting by a little over 2500 runs while has scored 6 hundreds more than Jacques Kallis.

Tendulkar recorded 49 hundreds in ODI cricket too and ended a spectacular international career with 100 hundreds.