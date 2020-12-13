On This Day, December 13, 2017: Rohit Sharma Scores Third ODI Double Century

Rohit remained unbeaten on 208 off 153 deliveries (13 fours and 12 sixes) as India amassed 392 for 4. They restricted Sri Lanka to 251 for 8 recording a massive 141 run victory.​

It was the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2017. Sri Lanka won the toss and put India in. Little did they know what was going to hit them! Rohit Sharma, captaining the Indian side in the absence of Virat Kohli, put together a 115-run opening-wicket stand with Shikhar Dhawan before the left-hander was dismissed for 68. Rohit then stepped up a gear or two and partnered with Shreyas Iyer to stitch a 213-run partnership for the second-wicket. Rohit was the aggressor and contributed 114 off just 76 deliveries to the stand.

Rohit notched his 16th ODI hundred off 115 deliveries. He hammered Lakmal for 4 sixes in the 44th over and raced to 150 off 133 balls. He went ballistic thereafter and brought up his third ODI double hundred off the third delivery of the final over of the innings off 151 deliveries. This meant that he had blasted the second hundred off just 36 deliveries!

Rohit remained unbeaten on 208 off 153 deliveries (13 fours and 12 sixes) as India amassed 392 for 4. They restricted Sri Lanka to 251 for 8 recording a massive 141 run victory.​

Rohit had recorded a record third double hundred in ODI cricket of a total of just 7 double centuries recorded in the history of ODI cricket till then. Since then, the number has increased by one to 8 as Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 210 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2018.

Rohit had earlier recorded 264 off 173 deliveries, also against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on the 13th of November in 2014 - it remains the highest individual score in ODI history!

Interestingly, his first double hundred - 209 off 158 deliveries against Australia in Bengaluru - was also associated with the number 13 - the date of the match was 2nd November, 2013!

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest batsmen in ODI cricket of all-time. He has an aggregate of 9115 runs in 217 innings at an average of 49.27 and strike rate of 88.92 including 29 hundreds in the format.