On This Day, December 14 1960: The First-ever Tied Test in History

December 9-14, First Test, Australia vs West Indies, Brisbane: It was the 1960-61 series' opener between Sir Frank Worrell's West Indies and Richie Benaud's Australia at the Gabba.

December 9-14, First Test, Australia vs West Indies, Brisbane: It was the 1960-61 series' opener between Sir Frank Worrell's West Indies and Richie Benaud's Australia at the Gabba. West Indies elected to bat first and scored 453 riding on Sir Garry Sobers' brilliant 132. Sir Frank Worrell also contributed with 65. Alan Davidson, the great Australian left-arm seamer, picked 5 wickets. Colin McDonald and Bob Simpson gave Australia a solid start adding 84 for the first wicket. Simpson went on to register 92 and the good work was continued by Norm O'Neill who scored a magnificent 181. The home team replied with 505 gaining a slender lead.

Sir Frank Worrell top-scored for the visitors in the second innings, again scoring 65. The only other fifty in the innings was registered by Rohan Kanhai as West Indies were bowled out for 284 early on Day 5, the 14th of December, 1960. Australia were set 233 for a win.

Sir Wes Hall ran through the Australian top and middle order and had left them in tatters at 92 for 6. He accounted for the wickets of Simpson, Neil Harvey, , O'Neill and Les Favell. But then Davidson and Benaud led a great fightback by Australia forging a 134-run partnership for the seventh-wicket. Just when the home team were all set to record a famous win, Davidson was run out for 80 and all hell broke loose. Hall picked up his fifth of the innings to send Benaud packing for 52. Australia panicked and in a dramatic finish Wally Grout and Ian Meckiff were run out with the team total at 232 and the hosts just one short of victory.

The match ended with Australia bowled out and both the teams on equal aggregate - it was the first tied Test in the history of Test cricket!

There has been just one other tied Test in history - it also involved Australia. Their opponents were India and the match was played in September 1986 in Chennai.