On This Day, December 15, 2009: India 414, Sri Lanka 411 - An Epic ODI Match in Rajkot

On this day, December 15 in 2009, India and Sri Lanka played out an epic high-scoring One-Day International match in Rajkot with both teams scoring in excess of 400 runs. At the end of 100 overs of high octane cricket, India emerged victorious by three runs at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground.

A whirlwind 146 off 102 from Virender Sehwag and quickfire contributions from the rest helped India post 414 for 7 in their 50 overs. India might have thought the game was done at the innings break but Sri Lanka launched a counter attack, with Tillakaratne Dilshan slamming 160 off 124. It put them in a winning position but Sri Lanka eventually managed 411 for 8 in 50 overs, falling inches short of what would have been a famous win.

Sri Lanka opted to field first and had to wait till the 20th over for the first wicket. Sachin Tendulkar had made 69 off 63 when he fell, even as Sehwag carried on at the other end. The opening partnership added 153, giving the perfect platform for the strong batting unit.

MS Dhoni went at No. 3, pushing the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli down the order. Dhoni smashed 72 off 53 as Sehwag went past his century, and approached 150. Their partnership was worth 156 in 96 balls as India crossed 300. Sehwag fell in the 36th over, having smashed 6 sixes and 17 fours in his innings. Sehwag had plenty of time for a double century and a lot more had he carried on, but it wasn't to be.

Dhoni too fell in the very next over as Sri Lanka fought back. But Kohli (27 off 19) and Ravindra Jadeja (30* off 17) provided strong finishes as India posted in excess of 400.

Sri Lanka's top three outdid Indian counterparts, with Upul Tharanga and Dilshan adding 188 for the opening wicket in 24 overs. Kumar Sangakkara joined Dilshan at No. 3 and added 90 off just 43 balls in a stunning assault through the middle overs, keeping Sri Lanka well ahead of the chase. When Sangakkara departed, Sri Lanka needed only 99 off 81 balls with eight wickets in hand. With a well set Dilshan past 150 and the likes of Mahela Jayawardene and Sanath Jayasuriya to follow, it was very much achievable.

However, a couple of key strikes by Harbhajan Singh including the wicket of Dilshan, who had hit 20 boundaries and three sixes, kept India in the game. Add to it three run outs, and India kept pulling Sri Lanka back to stretch the match till the end.

It all came down to 11 off the last over, with Ashish Nehra bowling to Angelo Mathews and Nuwan Kulasekara. Nehra got Mathews fourth ball, and Sri Lanka fell inches short.

It was the first of five ODIs in the series. India won 3-1.