On This Day, December 16 2006: Sensational Sreesanth Bowls South Africa Out for 84 in Johannesburg
On this day, December 16 in 2006, S Sreesanth bowled a dream spell of 5 for 40 as India bowled South Africa out for just 84 in the first Test of the series at Johannesburg.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 8:21 AM IST
On this day, December 16 in 2006, S Sreesanth bowled a dream spell of 5 for 40 as India bowled South Africa out for just 84 in the first Test of the series at Johannesburg. Sreesanth's effort set up India's eventual victory by 123 runs, their first Test win in South Africa.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
Opting to bat first, India had made 249 in their first innings. Soon after, Sreesanth got the ball in his hand and set the tone, dismissing Graeme Smith (5), Hashim Amla (0) and Jacques Kallis (12) in quick succession. South Africa were reduced to 21 for 4 and never recovered.
At the other end, Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble bagged a couple of wickets each as South Africa's decline continued. Sreesanth too returned for another spell to dismiss Mark Boucher and Shaun Pollock, to complete his five-wicket haul. In the end, South Africa's innings lasted only 25.1 overs.
India vs Australia Series Preview: Australia Plus Smith and Warner vs India Minus Kohli and Ishant
The game was an eventful one for Sreesanth; this was also the match in which he famously 'danced' after hitting Andre Nel for a straight six down the ground. India set South Africa a target of 402, and bowled them out for 278 with Sreesanth, Kumble and Zaheer bagging three wickets each in the second innings.
"This is like a dream come true," Sreesanth had said after the five-wicket haul crediting a chat with Allan Donald. "But I have many more dreams to attain. We are well set, we have a very good lead and should be able to win from here.
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Key to India Winning Test Series - Allan Border
"I really admire Allan Donald. Even though Dennis Lillee is my idol, I want to be like Donald. The talk definitely helped me understand what needs to be done here."
"In the beginning, I used to be very shy. Now, I have no fears about walking up to former greats and taking their advice.
"It was particularly nice to take Kallis' wicket because I've watched him so much on the TV screen, and grew up admiring him."
It was India's first win in South Africa in their fourth tour, after nine Tests of which four were losses.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking