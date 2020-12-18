CRICKETNEXT

On This Day - December 18, 2019: Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul Hammer West Indies

On This Day - December 18, 2019: Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul Hammer West Indies

India vs West Indies: Second ODI, Visakhapatnam, 2019: India were 1-0 down in the three-match series. India, dominant at home, had lost their previous home series - to Australia - and did not want to lose two in a row - that too to a low ranked West Indies. The visitors won the toss and elected to field. Little did they know what was about to hit them!

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a good start and scored 55 in the powerplay. Rahul was playing aggressor and registered his 50 off 46 deliveries. India crossed 100 in the 21st over. Rohit played second fiddle and recorded his fifty off 67 deliveries. India pressed on the accelerator and reached their 150 off 153 deliveries. Rohit was now on second gear and brought up his hundred off just 107 deliveries hammering 11 fours and two sixes - his second fifty had come off just 40 deliveries.

The pair put together the double century partnership in the 34th over. Rahul soon registered his hundred off 102 deliveries including 8 fours and 3 sixes. The duo put together 227 for the opening wicket before Rahul exited for 102. It was the 4th highest partnership for the opening wicket for India in ODI cricket after Ganguly-Tendulkar (258), Ganguly-Tendulkar (252) and Rahane-Dhawan (231).

Rohit departed with the score at 292 in the 44th over for a brilliant 159 off just 138 deliveries. He had scored his last 59 runs off just 31 deliveries. It was Rohit's 8th 150-plus score in ODI cricket.

Cameos from Shreyas Iyer (53 off 32 deliveries) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 16) helped India to 387 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs - their joint 8th highest total in ODI cricket. They had hammered 127 off their last 10! The home team went on to register a thumping 107-run victory and levelled the series at 1-1.

