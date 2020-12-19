On This Day - December 19, 1974: Birth of Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting was one of the greatest batsmen in the history of international cricket and a two time World Cup winning captain. He is widely regarded as the greatest Australian batsman after Sir Don Bradman.

Ricky Ponting was one of the greatest batsmen in the history of international cricket and a two time World Cup winning captain. He is widely regarded as the greatest Australian batsman after Sir Don Bradman. Under his leadership, Australia was almost unbeatable in Tests and ODI cricket in the 2000s and his team is considered by many as one of the greatest of all-time in cricket history. On his 46th birthday, we look at 10 numbers which defined his glorious career.

71: Number of International Hundreds

Only Tendulkar had more - 100. Ponting is followed by Virat Kohli - 70. The next highest for Australia is David Warner - 43

13704: Number of Runs in ODI Cricket

The third-highest in history after Tendulkar and Sangakkara. Ponting scored 13704 runs in 365 innings at an average of 42.03 and strike rate of 80.39 including 30 hundreds.

140 Not Out: Ponting's Score in the 2003 World Cup Final against India

Ponting hammered an unbeaten 140 off 121 deliveries to help Australia amass 359 for 2 in the 2003 WC Final against India in Johannesburg. Australia went on to win by 125 runs.

5: Number of Hundreds for Ponting in World Cups

Ponting has recorded 5 centuries in World Cup cricket - the joint second-highest (along with Sangakkara) after Rohit Sharma and Tendulkar (6 each).

539: Ponting's Highest Aggregate in a World Cup

Ponting scored 539 runs at an average of 67.37 and strike rate of 95.39 in the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean.

2003 & 2007: Ponting led Australia to Victory in the World Cup in 2003 and 2007

Ponting is the only captain, apart from Clive Lloyd, who has won two World Cup Trophies.

13378: Ponting's Test Aggregate

It is the second-highest in history after Tendulkar. Ponting scored 13378 runs in 168 Tests at an average of 51.85 including 41 hundreds.

576: Ponting's Highest Aggregate in an Ashes Series

Ponting scored 576 runs in 5 Tests (8 innings) in the 2006-07 Ashes at home hitting two hundreds and as many fifties.

706: Ponting's Aggregate in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003

Ponting hammered 706 runs in 4 Tests (8 innings) against India at home in the 2003-04 series.

2005-06: Ponting's Best Years in Test Cricket

The years 2005 and 2006 were the best for Ponting in his Test career. During these two years he aggregated 2877 runs in 25 Tests at an average of 75.71 hammering 13 hundreds.