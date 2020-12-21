On This Day, December 21, 1959 - Birth of Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth was a maverick for his generation of batsmen. An aggressive and unconventional opening batsman, his first line of defense was attack.

Kris Srikkanth was a maverick for his generation of batsmen. An aggressive and unconventional opening batsman, his first line of defense was attack. Srikkanth, though not as accomplished as some of the other Indian openers, was an entertainer and played some breathtaking innings during his career. We look at 5 interesting numbers from his international career.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

38 & 67: Srikkanth's Scores in the two most significant Finals of his career

Kris Srikkanth was the highest scorer of the 1983 World Cup Final against the West Indies at Lord's. Opening the innings, he scored 38 off 57 deliveries including 7 fours and a six facing the likes of the West Indian quartet of Holding, Roberts, Garner and Marshall.

Srikkanth was again the highest scorer in the final of the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket against Pakistan at the MCG. Chasing 177, he hammered 67 off just 77 deliveries including 6 fours and 2 sixes helping India to a famous 8-wicket win.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid to the Rescue of Team India? Dilip Vengsarkar Has a Suggestion

It is quite a coincidence that Srikkanth top-scored in two of the most significant finals in his country's cricketing history!

143.93: The Fourth-Highest Strike Rate in a 50-Plus Innings Till 15th September, 1982

Srikkanth blasted 95 off just 66 deliveries and helped India chase down Sri Lanka's 277 with more than 9 overs to spare in the second ODI in Delhi in September, 1982. It was the fourth-highest strike rate 50-plus innings in ODI cricket back then after Chris Old's unbeaten 51 off 30 deliveries and a couple of innings from Kapil Dev.

71.74: Srikkanth's ODI Strike Rate

It was the highest for a top-order (top 5) Indian batsman (min. 1500 runs) during Srikkanth's career (Nov. 1981 to March 1992). During this time-frame, Srikkanth had a higher strike rate than Sidhu, Vengsarkar, Azharuddin, Gavaskar, Amarnath and Shastri.

291: Srikkanth's Aggregate in the 1985-86 Test Series in Australia

Srikkanth had the second-highest aggregate for India in the three-match drawn series Down Under in 1985-86 - it was one of the best performances in a series of his Test career. Srikkanth scored 291 runs in 3 Tests at an average of 72.75 including a hundred and two fifties. But the most striking feature about his performance was the rate at which he scored his runs in the series - Srikkanth had a strike rate of 83.86 in the series - quite unbelievable for Test cricket in those times!

No Change in Sydney Test Due to Covid Outbreak, Announces Cricket Australia

82.55 & 99.14: Srikkanth's Strike Rate in the Two Hundreds of his Test career

Srikkanth registered just two hundreds in his Test career but both of them at a lightning speed. He smashed 123 off just 149 deliveries (including 18 fours and 2 sixes) against Pakistan in Chennai in 1987. He had blasted 116 off just 117 deliveries (including 19 fours and a six) against Australia in Sydney a year back in 1986.