On This Day in 2017: Rohit Sharma Slams Joint-fastest Hundred in T20I Cricket

It had to be Rohit Sharma! Barely a week after smashing his third ODI double hundred against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Rohit Sharma was out to torment the visitors again - this time in a different format. India were 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series with the second match in Indore. Rohit, captaining the side in the absence of Kohli, smashed a breathtaking 118 off just 43 deliveries hammering 12 fours and 10 sixes as India posted their highest total in the format - a colossal 260 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rohit, as is typical of him in any limited over innings, played out a few deliveries and had scored 17 off the first 11 balls he faced. But from over 6 onwards, he decided to go helter-skelter. He hit Akila Dananjaya for two fours and a six in the last over of the powerplay. There was no looking back.

What followed was carnage seldom seen before in international T20 cricket.

He raced to his fifty off 23 deliveries slapping Asela Gunaratne for a maximum over mid-wicket. The over ended with 6, 4 and 4. He then blasted Thisara Perera for 4 sixes in the 11th over and soon after whacked Angelo Mathews over cover for a boundary to have his name sealed in the record books - he had smashed the joint-fastest century in T20I cricket history - off just 35 deliveries! David Miller had hammered a ton also of 35 deliveries against Bangladesh a couple of months ago in Potchefstroom.

Rohit had raced from fifty to hundred in just 12 deliveries - Indore had witnessed devastation like never before!

The Indian opener was dismissed for 118 off 43 balls scored at a strike rate of 274.42 in the 13th over. It was enough to seal a series win for India.

The 22nd of December, 2017, added another great landmark to the already highly illustrious limited overs' career of Rohit Sharma.