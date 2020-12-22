On This Day, December 23, 1972: BS Chandrasekhar Delivers His Best

India needed some magic to make a comeback into the match. And the magic came from their maverick leg-break bowler, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar.

India vs England, First Test, December 20-25, Delhi, 1972: India, electing to bat first in the series opener against England in Delhi in 1972, were routed by Geoff Arnold who returned with 6-45 in 23.4 overs. The home team capitulated for 173. England got off to a fine start courtesy their opening pair of Barry Wood and Dennis Amiss. India needed some magic to make a comeback into the match. And the magic came from their maverick leg-break bowler, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

Chandrasekhar broke the opening-wicket stand of 61 dismissing Wood for 19. That opened the floodgates for England as wickets started falling like nine pins. Chandrasekhar ran through the top and middle order. The only resistance was provided by Tony Greig who scored 68 as the England innings folded for 200. Chandrasekhar returned with brilliant figures of 8-79 in 41.5 overs. His sensational leg spin had brought India back into the match.

Gill, Rahul, Jadeja & Pant Set to Play in Boxing Day Test - Report

However, England put up a better show in the second innings and chased down the target of 207 with six wickets in hand.

India bounced back and won the second and third Tests in Kolkata and Chennai. The fourth and fifth Tests ended in a draw. India won the series 2-1.

Chandrasekhar was the architect of the series win and had a tally of 35 wickets in the 5 Tests at an average of 18.91 including 4 five-wickets in an innings. It is the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler in any series, home or away.

Chandrasekhar picked 242 wickets in 58 Tests at an average of 29.74 and strike rate of 65.9, including 16 five-wickets in an innings and two 10-wickets in a match. His 8-79 in Delhi are the second-best bowling figures by an Indian against England (after Vinoo Mankad's 8-55 in Chennai in 1952)