On This Day, December 26 2003: A Virender Sehwag Masterclass on Boxing Day at Melbourne

Virender Sehwag exited with the team score at 311 in the 79th over. This implied that he had scored almost 63% of his team's total before he was dismissed.

India vs Australia, Third Test, MCG, December 26-30, 2003: India, electing to bat first, were given a fine start by their openers - Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra. The pair put together the hundred partnership in the 30th over with Sehwag dominating the stand with 59 off 87 deliveries. Sehwag continued to attack with Dravid as his partner after the fall of Chopra and soon registered his fifth Test century in typical Sehwag-style hitting Brad Williams for a boundary. The Nawab of Najafgarh had taken 144 deliveries to reach three-figures.

Sehwag stepped on the accelerator and raced to his 150 again off a boundary off Williams - of just 200 deliveries. He was in the mood and toying with the Australian attack and looked set to get a double hundred.

He blasted Simon Katich for a six to reach 195 before being dismissed of the very next delivery. Sehwag had scored 195 off just 233 deliveries including 25 fours and 5 sixes - which meant that 130 of his runs came in boundaries alone!

WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Takes Excellent Catch Despite Collision with Shubman Gill

Sehwag exited with the team score at 311 in the 79th over. This implied that he had scored almost 63% of his team's total before he was dismissed.

Sehwag had scored an incredible 195 runs in just a day's play - it is the maximum runs scored by an Indian batsman in a day in a Test match outside the sub-continent.

And what an occasion he chose to deliver one of his finest - the first day of the historic Boxing Day Test at the MCG!

Also Read: 'We Had One Bad Session, But We Are Playing Well' Says Ajinkya Rahane

India were ultimately bowled out for 366. The second-highest score of the innings was 49. Sehwag scored 53.28% of India's runs in the innings - amongst the highest percentage of team runs scored in an innings in India's Test history.

His strike rate of 83.69 in the innings is the third-highest for an Indian batsman (min. runs 150) in Australia after Laxman and Pant.