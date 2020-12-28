On This Day, December 28 1983: Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Don Bradman's 35-year Old Record

Don Bradman had registered his 29th hundred against England at Leeds in July, 1948, which meant that Sunil Gavaskar had broken the record which stood for a little over 35 years.

India vs West Indies, Sixth Test, Chennai, December 24-29, 1983: 0-3 down with the series already done and dusted, India were playing for pride against the Clive Lloyd led world beating West Indies unit. Electing to bat first in the sixth and final Test in Chennai, West Indies made 313 in the first innings. India were in early trouble losing the wickets of Gaekwad and Vengsarkar to the great Malcolm Marshall with nothing on the board. Gavaskar, interestingly, batting at number 4, joined Sidhu at the crease. India ended Day 3 at 69 for 4 with Gavaskar unbeaten on 36.

India lost their nightwatchman, Shivlal Yadav in the morning and Shastri joined Gavaskar with the team at 92 for 5. The pair resurrected the innings and put together 170 for the sixth-wicket during the course of which Gavaskar registered his 30th Test hundred overtaking the great Don Bradman's long standing record of maximum Test hundreds.

Gavaskar went on to score a colossal 236 against a bowling attack which comprised the likes of Marshall, Holding and Roberts. India surpassed the West Indian total and scored a massive 451 for 8 before declaring their innings. The match ended in a draw. Gavaskar had also broken the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batsman - the previous record was held by Vinoo Mankad (231).

Bradman had registered his 29th hundred against England at Leeds in July, 1948, which meant that Gavaskar had broken the record which stood for a little over 35 years. At the end of the Test, the top four century makers were Gavaskar (30), Bradman (29), Sobers (26) and Greg Chappell (23). Gavaskar was also the leading run-getter in the history of Test cricket at the time, with 8394 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 52.46.